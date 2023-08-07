J-K: PDP chief congratulates Rahul Gandhi for his reinstatement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his reinstatement as the Lok Sabha member and said she is looking forward to seeing him “roaring like a lion” in the parliament on public issues.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member in March after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court last Friday stayed his conviction, paving the way for the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday.