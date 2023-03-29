J-K: Police seeks dismissal of Iltija's writ petition for issuance of passport

Seeking dismissal of the writ petition filed by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter for issuance of a passport, the criminal investigation department wing of police has informed the High Court in Srinagar that her final verification report was forwarded to the concerned department last month.

Iltija,35, sought the intervention of the High Court in February, wherein she stated that her passport was due to expire on January 2 and therefore she had applied for a fresh one in advance on June 8, last year.

"The Passport as per the instruction manual is expected to be dispatched within approximately 30 days…the inaction is discriminatory in nature and unconstitutional," she said in her writ petition before the court.