J-K: Students denied entry to school for wearing 'abaya', stage protest

Several female students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School here staged a protest against its administration on Thursday, alleging that they were denied entry to the institute for wearing abaya. A loose-fitting, full-length robe, Abaya is a worn by Muslim women.

"We are told we should go to a Madrassa if we want to wear an Abaya. We were not allowed inside the school," said one of the protesting students.

The students alleged the school administration told them they were "ruining the atmosphere of the school" by wearing 'abaya'.

School principal Memroz Shafi said the students have been told that they can wear abaya from home to school, but they should take it off inside the school premises.