J-K's Kot Bhalwal holding over 10 pc more prisoners than normal capacity

With as many as 999 inmates lodged in, the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu is currently overcrowded as it is holding over 10 per cent more prisoners than its normal capacity, an official said on Saturday.

The information was given by the jail superintendent to the high court judge and executive chairman, J&K legal services authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan during an inspection of the premises, the official said.

The official said a six-member team led by Justice Ranbstan visited the Central Jail on Friday and inquired about undertrial prisoners and the number of convicts serving their sentences.

The team was informed that against a total capacity of 903 persons, currently 999 inmates are lodged in the jail. They were also intimated about the shortfall in the sanctioned strength of the staff. "There are 579 undertrials, 353 detenues and 67 convicts in the jail. Among these, 17 are foreign nationals but no female inmate was lodged in the jail," the official said.