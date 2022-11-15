Jacqueline Fernandez granted pre-arrest bail in money-laundering case

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by the Jacqueline and Nora.



In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Bollywood actors.



It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.



Last December, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.



As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take gifts from him.