Jadavpur teachers’ body concerned over delay in disciplinary action against ragging accused

Over three months after the death of an undergraduate student of Jadavpur University because of ragging and subsequent fall from a hostel balcony, the representative body of faculty members voiced concern that "disciplinary action" against the guilty was yet to be taken by the university.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) in a letter to officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau said the "inordinate delay in imposing punishment" on the students has raised serious questions on the intent of the administration to curb ragging on the campus.

The student fell off a second-floor balcony of the JU Main Hostel on August 9 after intensive ragging. He died at a private hospital the next day.

"We note with deep concern that disciplinary action against the convicted persons in the death of a first-year student has not yet been taken in spite of series of meetings of anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad of the university," the letter by JUTA said on Wednesday.

"Inordinate delay in imposing punishment has raised serious questions on the role and interest of the administration to curb ragging in university. In this context, JUTA demands immediate punishment of identified guilty persons using the institutional rules and regulations failing which serious legal measures will be initiated against the administration to ensure social justice," the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media, said.