Jagadguru of Jhoot: Jairam Ramesh's dig at Modi over his Manipur rally claims

He alleged the prime minister claimed palm oil plantations will benefit Manipur's farmers while the truth is it is the transfer of profits and farmlands to two to three big palm oil companies.



Modi made tall claims on bringing railways to Manipur but in reality it was the Congress government which completed more than 70 per cent of the project by 2017, Ramesh said.



"Lastly, why was the prime minister completely silent on fundamental issues of Manipur AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act), MSP (minimum support price) and irrigation for farmers, rising youth unemployment, price rise of essential commodities in Manipur much above the national average, and rising drug trade from across the border?" he posed.



The Congress leader claimed the people of Manipur are fed up with the double-engine "haijinbi government of BJP" in Delhi and Imphal.



"The mood of Manipur is clear. Come March 10, it will be bye-bye, BJP!" he said in a tweet.



Polling for the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5, while the votes will be counted on March 10.