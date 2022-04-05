Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for Cabinet reshuffle on April 11

The swearing-in of the new ministers is expected take place in an open area near state secretariat on April 11.



With two years to go for elections, the Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president has undertaken the exercise to give a new look to the Cabinet and tone up the organisation.



Reddy may go for a complete revamp of the Cabinet to induct leaders who have been waiting in the wings for more than two-and-a-half years.



He dropped hints to this effect during a Cabinet meeting last month.



The chief minister reportedly told his Cabinet colleagues that there are many aspirants for the ministerial berths. He assured them that even if they are not part of the Cabinet they will not be sidelined. He told them that if they are re-elected in the next elections, they will return to the Cabinet as ministers.



The YSRCP leader also said to have told the ministers that those not in the Cabinet should work for strengthening the party.



The exercise will be aimed at giving an opportunity to those who were expecting the Cabinet berths in 2019 but could not be accommodated. At that the chief minister had tried to assuage their feelings by promising to give them a chance in the second half of the five-year term.



While a section of YSRCP leaders believe that the chief minister is likely to go for a reshuffle and retain senior cabinet colleagues, others have not ruled 100 per cent revamp.