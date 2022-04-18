Jahangirpuri clashes on Hanuman Jayanti, plea in SC seeks NIA probe

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in communal clashes, which took place in many parts of the country on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.



The plea moved by advocate Vineet Jindal said attacking the devotees during procession by firing, stone throwing, vandalising vehicles, and creating communal tension is a threat to the sovereignty of the country. "Considering the gravity of this matter and a series of events across the country in seven different states indicate the involvement of terror funding with possible links to ISIS and other anti-national and international organizations to target Hindus across the country", said the plea.



The petitioner said he is aggrieved that on the auspicious occasions of Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami, multiple incidents of communal clashes took place in different states of the country. "Clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri on April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti celebration and before that even during Ram Navami celebrations in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh and on JNU campus during peaceful procession and celebration, the devotees were attacked", added the plea. The petitioner sought a direction from the top court to handover the investigation of the FIRs to NIA.