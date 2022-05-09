Jahangirpuri violence: 'Utter failure' on part of Delhi police, says court

"The issue seems to have been simply brushed aside by the senior officers. The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities . Their complicity , if any, also needs to be investigated," Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh said.



The court directed that a copy of the order, passed on May 7, be sent to the Commissioner of Police for information and remedial compliance.



It is fairly admitted on behalf of the State that the last procession which was passing through, during which the unfortunate riots took place, was illegal having no prior permission from police, the judge said.