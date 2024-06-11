Alamgir Alam, jailed Jharkhand minister, resigns from state cabinet

According to an official, Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case, has resigned on 11 June from the state cabinet and also as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state.

The official said that Alam tendered his resignation as a cabinet minister in a letter to chief minister Champai Soren written from Birsa Munda Central Jail, Ranchi.

Alam, in another letter to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote, "I hereby submit my resignation from the post of leader of Congress Legislature Party, Jharkhand. I shall remain grateful to the party leadership for providing me an opportunity to work and serve as CLP leader."

The Enforcement Directorate had on 15 May arrested the Congress leader in a money laundering case, days after about Rs 32 crore cash was seized from premises linked to his aide.

The BJP, the opposition in the state last week demanded the removal of Alam from the Champai Soren cabinet.

The chief minister has taken charge of all four portfolios held by Alam — parliamentary affairs, rural development, rural works and panchayati raj.

The 70-year-old MLA from Pakur was taken into custody at the central agency's zonal office last month under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).