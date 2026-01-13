Jaipur: 14 ICU patients shifted after water pipeline leak floods ward at SMS Hospital

Fourteen critically ill patients, including 10 on ventilator support, were shifted out of the ICU (intensive care unit) at the government-run SMS (Sawai Man Singh Hospital) on Monday night after water leakage from a pipeline flooded the ward, hospital authorities said.

According to hospital staff, nearly six inches of water accumulated inside the ICU, raising concerns over patient safety and the risk of electric shock due to the presence of sensitive medical equipment.

The incident occurred at the hospital’s trauma centre, where officials said the problem stemmed from corroded underground pipelines that were laid decades ago when the area housed rooms and toilets.

Trauma Centre in-charge Dr B.L. Yadav said the old pipelines had been buried during later construction work and had deteriorated over time, eventually leading to the leakage.

“Due to the water accumulation, it became unsafe to keep patients in the ICU. Fourteen patients were immediately shifted to other wards, of whom ten were on ventilator support,” he said, adding that the damaged pipelines have since been repaired.

Hospital sources said the evacuation was carried out swiftly to prevent any untoward incident, particularly the risk of short-circuiting or electric shock.

Safety concerns resurface

The episode has renewed concerns about infrastructure safety in public hospitals, especially in critical care areas where even minor lapses can prove fatal.

While no injuries or casualties were reported in the SMS Hospital incident, doctors said the situation could have turned serious had the leakage continued for longer.

Officials said an internal review of ageing water and sewage pipelines in the trauma centre complex has now been ordered to prevent a recurrence.

Context of recent water-linked health crises

The incident comes close on the heels of a major water contamination crisis in Indore, where at least six people died and hundreds fell ill after consuming drinking water mixed with sewage.