Jaipur bank robbed in broad daylight, perpetrators flee with Rs 10 lakh

A police official said that the two men, wearing masks, entered the bank branch at around 9.45 a.m. when only three employees were present there, and threatened the staff with a pistol. They forced the staff to open the vault where Rs 10 lakh was kept and fled with the money by 10.30 am.



A local police team reached the spot after bank officials informed them.



The robbers were visible in CCTV and police have taken the footage to identify them while further investigations are in progress, police said.