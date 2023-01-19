Jaipur lit fest begins: 350 speakers including Gulzar, Tharoor to mark their presence

With its decor, Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 tried to replicate the same joy for the audience which they take away from an Indian traditional celebration. The entire decor and theme for this year is an amalgamation of Indian cultural heritage and its vibrant nature.



The speakers will discuss global issues along with art, literature and music. Since the theme this time for the Jaipur Literature Festival is Utsav, Hotel Clarks Amer has been decorated with Rajasthani colours and artefacts.



Producer of Jaipur Literature Festival, Sanjoy Roy, said that this time the festival is being organised on the green concept in which no card is required. People will be able to attend the festival by just showing their barcode after online registration.