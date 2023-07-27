Jairam Ramesh accuses Piyush Goyal of inciting party MPs to block Kharge

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged that Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal instigated party MPs to obstruct Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur violence in the House.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is also Congress general secretary communication in charge said, “BJP continues to cross all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament. Today morning no less than the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal actively instigated BJP MPs, who then obstructed Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge-ji from speaking in the Rajya Sabha to raise INDIA’s demands for Prime Minister's statement on Manipur and for a discussion on it thereafter."

His remarks came after Goyal in the Upper House said that those wearing black clothes can't understand the growth of a country and its reputation across the globe.