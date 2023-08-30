Ramesh echoes Rahul, says Gruha Lakshmi should be launched across India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday endorsed the idea of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to take forward Karnataka's model of Gruha Lakshmi across the country, saying that the party believes in centrality of women empowering governance to promote growth.

His remarks came after Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka, which is one of the state government's five guarantees promised during the recently concluded elections in the southern state.

The Congress government in Karnataka will transfer Rs 2,000 per month directly into the bank accounts of women heads of families in the state.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is also the party’s communication in-charge, wrote, “The Congress party believes in the centrality of women-empowering governance to promote growth, equity and social harmony. As the Karnataka government completes 100 days, Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi launched the Gruhalakshmi Scheme that promises Rs 2,000 per month to the women head of poor households.