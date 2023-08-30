Ramesh echoes Rahul, says Gruha Lakshmi should be launched across India
Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi scheme will transfer Rs 2,000 per month directly into the bank accounts of women heads of underprivileged families
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday endorsed the idea of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to take forward Karnataka's model of Gruha Lakshmi across the country, saying that the party believes in centrality of women empowering governance to promote growth.
His remarks came after Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka, which is one of the state government's five guarantees promised during the recently concluded elections in the southern state.
The Congress government in Karnataka will transfer Rs 2,000 per month directly into the bank accounts of women heads of families in the state.
In a tweet, Ramesh, who is also the party’s communication in-charge, wrote, “The Congress party believes in the centrality of women-empowering governance to promote growth, equity and social harmony. As the Karnataka government completes 100 days, Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi launched the Gruhalakshmi Scheme that promises Rs 2,000 per month to the women head of poor households.
“This is the largest direct money transfer scheme focused on women in India. Four out of the 5 guarantees promised by the Congress party are targeted towards women. This is the model we will carry forward to the rest of India. The foundation of Bharat’s growth is in the empowerment of women. Judega Bharat Jeetega INDIA,” he added.
Earlier in the day, after launching the scheme in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had also asserted that women are the foundation of India and the country will be strong only after they are empowered. He said the party will launch the Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi model across the country.
His remarks came after, he along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and senior party leaders Randeep Saingh Surjewala and KC Venugopal on Wednesday launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.
After the programme, in a tweet in Hindi, the Congress MP said, “The strength of a building lies in its foundation. Women are the foundation of India — the country will be strong only by their empowerment. Four out of five guarantees given to Karnataka are specially made for women."
