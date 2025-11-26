Jairam Ramesh flags PM’s ‘failure’ to uphold key constitutional duties

Marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing political debate over Constitutional values, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday, 26 November, questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling his own Fundamental Duties even as he urges citizens to uphold theirs.

Ramesh pointed to Article 51-A under Part IV-A of the Constitution, which lists eleven Fundamental Duties, and argued that the Prime Minister’s adherence to at least four of them is “demonstrably suspect.”

He listed the following duties as areas where, according to him, the PM has fallen short: