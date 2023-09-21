Jairam Ramesh reminds Shah of Gujarat's 'reality' revealed by Niti Aayog report

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he was boasting about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s record as Gujarat Chief Minister whereas a Niti Aayog report has revealed the reality.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “In the initial part of his speech in the Lok Sabha today evening, the Home Minister was waxing eloquent about the Prime Minister’s record as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Here’s the reality revealed by Niti Aayog data.”

He shared the post on X while replying to his own post dated August 19, claiming that over 38 per cent of the population of Gujarat is under-nourished as per the report of Niti Aayog.