Jaisalmer’s underground library   

The voices of musicians singing at the entrance of the Shri Bhadriya Mata temple begin to fade as we descend a flight of stairs in this almost 200-year-old structure. Suddenly all sounds die out completely—we are now 20 feet below the ground. A labyrinthine library spread across 15,000 sq ft opens up ahead.

Narrow corridors lined with 562 cupboards, holding over two lakh books, are placed at intervals. Leatherbound texts, an old manuscript on bark, old editions and paperbacks on subjects ranging from Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and other religions, to brand new titles on law and medicine, philosophy, geography, history and more.

The fiction section too is well-endowed with classics and recent novels. A majority of the books are in Hindi, with a few in English and Sanskrit. It was Harvansh Singh Nirmal, a religious scholar from Punjab, whose idea it was to set up the library.

He is said to have lived in solitude in a cave on the temple’s premises for 25 years, and decided to build the library underneath it. Nirmal passed away in 2010, but not before drumming up funds for his two pet causes—education and animal welfare.