Jaishankar a failed foreign Minister: Congress

The Indian trade is increasing with China and in a way India is funding the Chinese PLA, "Due to the silence of the PM in every meeting, PLA says they have not invaded any land," she added.



Shrinate criticised EAM Jaishankar's statement that India being a smaller economy can't go and fight bigger economy and termed it "blasphemous".



Accusing the Foreign Minister of failing India foreign policy, she said there is no US Ambassador to India despite Biden almost crossing his half the term as President.



The Congress spokesperson said that when the government is saying that there is international conspiracy against India, "what is Mr Jaishankar and his department doing."