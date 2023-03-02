Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang

It is the first meeting between Jaishankar and Qin after the latter became the Chinese foreign minister in December.



The talks came nearly eight months after Jaishankar held a meeting with the then Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Bali on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.



During the one-hour meeting on July 7, Jaishankar had conveyed to Wang the need for early resolution of all the outstanding issues in eastern Ladakh.



The external affairs minister had told Wang that the relationship between the two countries should be based on "three mutuals" -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.