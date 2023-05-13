Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP's Sushil Rinku inches towards victory

AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is inching towards victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin of more than 48,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, according to the latest trends.

Out of 8.87 lakh votes polled, counting of more than 7.10 lakh votes has been completed so far, the trends on the Election Commission website showed.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters were already in celebratory mood in Jalandhar as they were confident of victory of their candidate Rinku.

Rinku has so far polled 2,43,285 votes, while Chaudhary has secured 1,94,805 votes.