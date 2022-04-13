Jallianwala Bagh anniversary: In new India same tyranny, says Cong

Earlier in the day, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919.



Vice President Naidu tweeted, "My humble tributes to the martyrs who were massacred in #JallianwalaBagh on April 13,1919.We are eternally indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice for the freedom of our motherland.The best tribute we can pay to our freedom fighters is building an India that they envisioned."



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year."