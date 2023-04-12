Jamia Millia Islamia installs automated attendance system at library to dissuade 'outsiders'

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday replaced the manual attendance system in its central library with an automated one to curtail the entry of "outsiders", an official said.



The university has also launched an e-Library mobil app that makes thousands of books available for students online. These these two services were launched done during the inauguration of an exhibition on the Holy Quran.



The "e-Library MobileApp" and the "Automated In/Out Attendance System of Library Users" was launched by Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Prof. Nazim Husian Al- Jafri at Dr Zakir Husain Library.