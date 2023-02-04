Jamia Nagar violence: Court says the accused were made 'scapegoats', dissent has to be 'encouraged'

A court in New Delhi on Saturday discharged 11 people including student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who participated in anti-CAA protests, in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, saying they were made "scapegoats" by police and that dissent has to be encouraged, not stifled.

Noting that the accused were merely present at the protest site and there was no incriminating evidence against them, the court said dissent is an extension of the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, subject to reasonable restrictions.

It said investigative agencies need to discern the difference between dissent, which has to be given space, and insurrection that should be quelled.