Jamia Nagar violence: Police moves Delhi HC challenging order discharging Sharjeel Imam, 10 others

According to sources, the petition is yet to be cleared for listing before the high court.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Jamia Nagar area here in December 2019.

Imam was accused of instigating the riots by delivering a provocative speech at the Jamia Millia University on December 13, 2019. He will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.