Jamia suspends professor over ‘atrocities against minorities’ question

What appears, on the surface, to be an isolated disciplinary action has rapidly snowballed into a larger political and academic controversy.

Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended a professor for setting an examination question asking students to “discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples.”

The question featured in the BA (Hons) Social Work Semester I paper titled ‘Social Problems in India’, was prepared by Prof. Virendra Balaji Shahare.

Photographs of the question paper went viral on social media, drawing sharp objections from some quarters especially from the right-wing trollers, with even apprehensions being voiced about the filing of an FIR against the professor.