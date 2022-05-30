Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind opposes UCC, passes resolution on Gyanvapi, Mathura cases

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani Sunday said those who ask Muslims to leave the country should leave themselves.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, Madani objected to the plans of some states to implement Uniform Civil Code.

"People of the community need not fear this, he said, asking Muslims to remain faithful to the religion and show firmness.

The former Rajya Sabha member was addressing the annual two-day session of the Jamiat's management committee.

He urged people to take along those who care for nation-building.

"We have to defeat the merchants of hate with wisdom, courage and a long-term strategy," he said. "We will not leave this country, those who want to send us out should themselves leave."