J&K Congress condemns attack on Farooq Abdullah, seeks accountability

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee on Thursday strongly condemned the attempted attack on former chief minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu, saying those responsible for maintaining law and order must be held accountable for the grave security lapse.

Abdullah had a narrow escape on Wednesday night when a gunman allegedly opened fire at him from behind as he was leaving a wedding function in the Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of the city. He was accompanied at the time by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary and chief minister Omar Abdullah’s adviser Nasir Aslam Wani.

Police arrested the accused, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of the Purani Mandi locality of Jammu. During questioning, he reportedly told investigators that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for nearly two decades.

Reacting sharply to the incident, Tariq Hamid Karra, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee, described the firing as deeply shocking and said it raised troubling questions about the prevailing security situation in the region.