Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Ahmad Mir to lead Congress legislative party

The Congress on Tuesday, 15 October, appointed Ghulam Ahmad Mir as its legislature party leader in Jammu and Kashmir, a day before the formation of the National Conference–Congress coalition government in the union territory.

In a letter to Jammu & Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mir — who won the Dooru assembly seat with a record margin — the leader of the legislature party.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met in Srinagar on 11 October and left the decision of nominating the CLP to the Congress' central leadership in New Delhi.

The Congress secured six seats, while its alliance partner, the National Conference, won 42 in the latest election in the union territory held after a gap of 10 years.

The BJP won 29, the PDP 3, and the People's Conference, CPI(M) and AAP won 1 seat each. Seven seats were won by independents.

"...Congress President has appointed Mir as the new CLP Leader of Jammu & Kashmir," AICC general secretary Venugopal said.

Chief minister designate Omar Abdullah will be taking oath of office on Wednesday, 16 October, with INDIA bloc bigwigs — including Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP leader Sanjay Singh — expected to be present at the ceremony.