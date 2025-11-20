J&K: State Investigation Agency raids Kashmir Times over alleged anti-national content
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out a raid at the Srinagar office of The Kashmir Times, following allegations that the publication had promoted activities deemed harmful to national interests.
Officials said a case has been registered against the newspaper for the alleged “glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country”.
During the raid, SIA personnel conducted an extensive search of the premises, examining computers and other records as part of the investigation.
According to sources, the case names both the publication and its promoters, who are expected to be summoned for questioning in the coming days.
The SIA has not yet disclosed further details on the specific content under scrutiny, but the action marks a significant escalation in the agency’s monitoring of media outlets in the Union Territory.
With PTI inputs