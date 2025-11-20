J&K: State Investigation Agency raids Kashmir Times over alleged anti-national content

During the raid, SIA personnel conducted an extensive search of the premises, examining computers and other records as part of the investigation.

According to sources, the case names both the publication and its promoters, who are expected to be summoned for questioning in the coming days.

The SIA has not yet disclosed further details on the specific content under scrutiny, but the action marks a significant escalation in the agency’s monitoring of media outlets in the Union Territory.

