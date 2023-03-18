Jammu court frames charges in SIA case against scribe, university scholar for publishing 'seditious' article

In a first, a designated court in Jammu has framed charges against a journalist and a university scholar for writing and publishing a "seditious" article on a news portal.

The case against arrested journalist Peerzada Fahad Shah and Kashmir University scholar Abdul Ala Fazili was probed by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), which successfully brought it up to the stage of framing charges, an official said.

He said the special judge designated under the NIA Act, Ashwani Kumar, framed the charges against Shah and Fazili on Thursday.