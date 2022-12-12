Jammu hoteliers concern over loss of business, demand restoration of 'darbar move'

Hotel and lodge owners on Monday raised concern over the loss of business over the past several years and demanded immediate restoration of 'darbar move', a practice under which the government functioned six months each in Jammu and Srinagar.



The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration stopped the age-old practice in June last year after moving to e-office to ensure smooth functioning of the Civil Secretariat in the twin capitals in all the 12 months, thus saving Rs 200 crore per year on shifting of offices.



"The business in Jammu used to thrive before the start of the direct train to Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine (in 2014). The COVID-19 outbreak and the government decision to end the darbar move has dealt a severe blow to our business," President All Jammu Hotels and Lodges' Association Pawan Gupta told reporters here.



He said the pilgrim traffic to Vaishno Devi is expected to cross 90 lakh this year but it has no benefit for the business community of Jammu which is facing the worst situation as only 10 to 15 percent of the pilgrims visit Jammu city.