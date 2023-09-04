Jammu records over 350 cases of dengue, doctors say nothing to panic

The Jammu district has recorded more than 350 cases of dengue, which is showing an increasing trend in the past fortnight in the region, prompting authorities to take steps to deal with the mosquito-borne viral infection.

Doctors at the city's Government Medical College and hospitals, however, said there's no need to panic as the season always witnesses such increase in dengue cases.

A total of 486 dengue cases have so far been detected in the Jammu region and out of these, a maximum of 357 infections are recorded in Jammu district, officials said.

They said 46 cases were reported from Kathua, and 42 cases from Samba district. In other districts, there are dengue 10 cases in Rajouri, eight in Reasi, five in Udhampur, six in Poonch, four in Doda, one in Kishtwar, four in Kashmir, and three in other regions.