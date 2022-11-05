'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' stand on same level: Centre to Delhi HC

The Centre's response came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking parity of treatment between the National Anthem and National Song and also to frame guidelines for the National Song 'Vande Mataram' giving it the same honour and status at par with the National Anthem of India.



However, the Centre, clarified that similar penal provisions have not been made by the Government in the case of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and no instructions have been issued laying down the circumstances in which it may be sung or played. The Centre also referred to the Supreme Court order in Upadhyay's similar earlier plea.