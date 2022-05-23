Japan an indispensable partner' in India's continuing transformation: PM Modi
PM Modi, who is in Japan on a two-day visit for a summit of the Quad leaders, penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan in the Yomiuri Shimbun
Ahead of a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he sees Japan as an indispensable partner in India's continuing transformation, asserting that New Delhi's speed and scale combined with ease of doing business, attractive incentives, bold reforms and ambitious plans create unmatched opportunities for Japanese businesses.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular