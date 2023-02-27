Japan to give aid for Mumbai trans-harbour link project, cancer hospital in Mizoram

Japan will provide loans worth Rs 2,288 crore to India for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Project in Maharashtra and for a Super-Specialty Cancer and Research Centre in Mizoram.



An official statement on Monday said that Japan has approved JPY 30.755 billion or about Rs 1,728 crore for the project in Maharashtra and JPY 9.918 billion or around Rs 560 crore for developing the centre in Mizoram.