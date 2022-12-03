Jashn-e-rekhta celebrates 200 years of Urdu journalism

A few years ago, when a senior Urdu journalist told Zafar Agha that with Urdu journalism comes the responsibility of qayadat or leadership, he began to understood what it actually meant, he said, during “Urdu sahafat k 200 saal” - a session dedicated to the completion of 200 years of Urdu journalism in India.

The session was part of Jashn-e-rekhta, the world’s largest Urdu literary festival, held annually in New Delhi to celebrate all facets of Urdu language and literature through various art forms.

The speakers during the session included Agha, Shahid Siddiqui and Nadeem Siddiqui, three prominent Indian journalists who have contributed to Urdu journalism during their careers.