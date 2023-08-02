Javed Akhtar moves sessions court against summons on Kangana's complaint

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has approached a sessions court in Mumbai against summons issued against him by a magistrate in a case filed by actor Kangana Ranaut, and claimed the order was passed in a hasty and inappropriate manner resulting in “grave miscarriage of justice”.

Akhtar has moved a revision petition before the sessions court in suburban Dindoshi and the matter will be heard on August 8.

Metropolitan magistrate (Andheri court) R M Shaikh on July 24 issued the summons against Akhtar, asking him to appear before the court on August 5.

The magistrate dropped the extortion charges against Akhtar, but said there is sufficient ground to proceed against him for criminal intimidation.

Akhtar's plea claimed the order (for issuance of summons) has been passed "erroneously" as the same is in contravention to the settled law as well as facts.