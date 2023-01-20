Javed Akhtar on #BoycottBollywood trend: We should respect Indian films

Films are in the DNA of the country and we must "respect Indian films", said noted lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Friday as he responded to a question about the social media trend of #BoycottBollywood at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).



Akhtar termed Indian cinema "one of the strongest goodwill ambassadors in the world" at a press conference on the sidelines of the five-day literature gala.



"We love movies, whether they are from the south, north or east. We have strong affection towards films, it is in our DNA. Stories are in our DNA. We have had songs in our films, it's nothing new. It was not invented by the Hindi film industry.



"So basically we should respect Indian films, an average Indian film is released across more than 135 nations. Indian cinema is one of the strongest goodwill ambassadors in the world," Akhtar told reporters.