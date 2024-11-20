Jawaharlal Nehru fellowship to fund research on the ‘Technology of Self’

Dr Arundhati Mukherji was honoured with the 2024 Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship Award, offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, on the 135th birth anniversary of India's first prime minister, 14 November 2024.

This grant will allow Dr Mukherji to work on her latest project, titled ‘Technology of Self: A Philosophical Clue to Re-Humanisation’.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by N. Balakrishna, the administrative secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to the release, Dr Mukherji holds a doctorate in philosophy from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. She has been teaching graduate and postgraduate students for the past 14 years, and has served as a senior fellow at the Indian Council of Philosophical Research.

She already has to her name extensive research in the fields of the philosophy of language and the philosophy of art and aesthetics. A prolific author, her notable publications include The Problem of Linguistic Universals (Allied Publishers), in addition to her several research papers.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship is awarded for a period of two years, offering a monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh and an annual contingency grant of Rs 75,000. Per the statement shared by the trust, Dr Mukherji is the latest of 162 honoured candidates with this fellowship to date.