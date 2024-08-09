Jaya Bachchan vs Dhankhar: RS chairman partisan, says Congress

The strained relations between Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties reached breaking point on Friday, as the Congress accused the chair of acting in a "partisan" manner against the entire Opposition.

Shortly after the Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha in protest over what they described as the "unacceptable disrespect” shown by Dhankhar, the Congress addressed a press conference at Vijay Chowk to assert that the chairman of the Upper House was not giving the Opposition the significance it deserves in the Upper House.

"The Opposition parties believe that the chairman's approach is biased. The Rajya Sabha is a chamber that sets benchmarks for other legislatures. In such a House, the chairman must not appear partisan. It's not just the Congress that feels this way; all Opposition parties share the sentiment that his conduct is skewed towards one side," Congress leader Ajay Maken said at the press conference.