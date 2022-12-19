JD(S) gives tickets to the 'first family' in the first list of candidates for the 2023 K'taka polls

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday released its first list of its 93 candidates on Monday who will contest the upcoming Karnataka assembly election, due by May next year.

The list was released after taking consent from former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, party state president C M Ibrahim said in a statement.

The JD(S) handed tickets to the party's 'first family' in Gowda's son and grandson -- H D Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, respectively.