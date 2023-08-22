JD(U) announces campaign to "expose" BJP on caste survey

Asserting that the opposition BJP in Bihar stood "exposed" on the issue of caste survey, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Tuesday announced a 'pol khol' campaign which will be launched next month.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' made the announcement at a press conference here and said the campaign will be in three phases, spread over almost the entire month.

He said "from September 1 to 5, at all district headquarters in the state there will be processions carrying flames (mashaal julus) or a candle march. Similar demonstrations will be staged at all block headquarters from September 07 to 12".

"In the final phase, from September 15 to 22, party workers will put up black flags at their homes as a token of protest against the BJP's duplicity on caste survey", said the JD(U) president.