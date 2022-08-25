JD(U) to contest Lok Sabha polls in UP too

Dhananjay Singh contested the 2022 assembly election unsuccessfully from the Malhani seat, located in Jaunpur district.



His wife Srikala Reddy is Zila panchayat chairman in Jaunpur.



Singh said, "We are a political party and we will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh this time. Nitish Kumar is now the longest serving chief minister and his charisma has not waned over the years."



He said that the party would start the process of identifying seats and prospective candidates soon and face elections with full preparedness.