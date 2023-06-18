JEE-Advanced 2023: Hyderabad zone's Vavivala Chidvilas Reddy bags top rank, over 43 k clear exam

Hyderabad zone's Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, officials said.

According to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone is the topper among females with 298 marks.

Six among the top ten rank holders are from IIT Hyderabad zone. The second rank has been bagged by Ramesh Surya Theja (Hyderbad Zone) followed by Rishi Kalra (Roorkee zone).