JEE-Main result: 20 candidates score perfect 100, NTA score of 50 candidates withheld

Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

All the candidates with 100 NTA score in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main are males.

The 20 toppers include 14 from the general category, four from the OBC category and one each from gen-EWS and SC category. While Md Sahil Akhtar is the PwD topper with 99.9848042 NTA score, the SC topper is Deshank Pratap Singh with 100 NTA score and ST topper is Dheeravath Thanuj with 99.99041.