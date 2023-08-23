Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk cheer for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Wednesday wished India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission, saying he is rooting for India.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted positively to the much-anticipated launch.

“Root for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3,” Bezos, who owns Blue Origin, posted on Instagram’s Threads platform, commenting on ISRO’s post on the mission.

Musk also praised India’s moon mission.

“Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75 million) is less than the film Interstellar ($165 million),” Newsthink posted on X (formerly Twitter).