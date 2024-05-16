Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife passes away after battling cancer

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s wife Anita Goyal passed away on Thursday morning, 16 May, after suffering from the final stage of cancer.

Anita Goyal is survived by her husband and two children, Namrata and Nivaan Goyal.

According to reports, she passed away around 3 am and Naresh Goyal was at their Mumbai residence.

As executive vice president, Anita was part of operations at the company.

Naresh Goyal, himself suffering from multiple health issues, sought interim bail from the Bombay High Court earlier this month on humanitarian grounds to be with his wife.