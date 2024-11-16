Jhansi fire: UP govt announces Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for victims’ kin

Hours after a fire claimed the lives of at least 10 newborn children in Jhansi district, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, 16 November, announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the parents of the deceased, an official said.

A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the incident that took place in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi medical college.

"On the instructions of the chief minister, an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each is being provided to the parents of the newborn babies, who died untimely in the incident, and Rs 50,000 each to the family members of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the statement said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received late Friday night, the chief minister sent deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak and principal secretary Health to the spot overnight, the statement added.

The chief minister kept getting information from the spot every moment throughout the night. He also kept an eye on the TV, the statement said.

The chief minister has directed the divisional commissioner and DIG of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of children and said the local administration under the state government's supervision is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.